Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
$75.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 0% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Santa Maria has been derived from: Santa Maria x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 to 80 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: energetic, giggly, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Santa Maria autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/santa-maria-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Santa Maria
This tall sativa-dominant blend originates from unclassified Brazilian sativas that have been used for generations in spiritual rituals throughout the Amazon. Shortly after making its way to the Netherlands the original genetics were crossed with Mexican Haze and Silver Pearl and then backcrossed over multiple generations to improve the stability of the genetics. Out of respect for the plant's spiritual legacy, this new crossbreed was renamed and can often be found under the moniker Planck. Santa Maria is known for its rapid flowering time which makes it an attractive option for those who enjoy the uplifting effects but dislike the extended bloom cycle typical of sativa varieties. With hints of fruit and flowery flavors, the effects are described as long-lasting and energetic. This strain has been known to spice things up as it is regularly applauded for its arousing effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.