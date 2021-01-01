About this product

Sexxpot feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Sexxpot has been derived from: Mr Nice. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Sexxpot feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 1000 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 to 130 cm and will yield 1000 to 1200 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, nutty, skunk, peach, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: aroused, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, social. Now in stock and available from 56.58 (5 seeds). Buy the Sexxpot feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sexxpot-feminized-seeds