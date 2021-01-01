 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Sexxpot feminized seeds
Indica

Sexxpot feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Sexxpot feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Sexxpot feminized seeds

$95.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Sexxpot feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Sexxpot has been derived from: Mr Nice. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Sexxpot feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 1000 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 to 130 cm and will yield 1000 to 1200 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, nutty, skunk, peach, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: aroused, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, social. Now in stock and available from 56.58 (5 seeds). Buy the Sexxpot feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sexxpot-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Sexxpot

Sexxpot

Sexxpot is an indica strain bred from Mr. Nice genetics that is said to have aphrodisiac qualities. The story of Sexxpot begins in the bedroom of its conceiver, who was inspired by the arousing qualities of her partner’s stash. Designed to contain lower levels of THC that fall around 14 percent, the idea behind Sexxpot is to provide a euphoric experience without overwhelming the consumer. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review