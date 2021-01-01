Skywalker OG feminized seeds
Skywalker OG feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Skywalker OG has been derived from: Skywalker x Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 67 days. Skywalker OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: diesel, fruity, lemon, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. View all details about Skywalker OG feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Now in stock and available from 56.16 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Skywalker OG feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/skywalker-og-feminized-seeds
Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.
