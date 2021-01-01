Snow White feminized seeds
Snow White feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Snow White has been derived from: White Widow x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Snow White feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, soft, sweet, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 36.77 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Snow White feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/snow-white-feminized-seeds
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred by Nirvana Seeds, Snow White is a 65/35 indica/sativa hybrid. Early and abundant resin production is attributed to her White Widow mother. Flowering finishes in a standard 60 to 70 days from start and provides a nice balanced and steady high.
