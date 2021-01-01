About this product

Somango feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. Somango has been derived from: Super Skunk x Jack Herer. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Somango feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: mango, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, stoned, powerfull. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Somango feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/somango-feminized-seeds