Somango feminized seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
$69.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Somango feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. Somango has been derived from: Super Skunk x Jack Herer. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Somango feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 200 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: mango, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, stoned, powerfull. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Somango feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/somango-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Somango
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Somango from Soma Seeds is a 75% indica strain bred by crossing Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Big Skunk Korean. Formerly known as Soma #5, Somango was later renamed after its fruity mango aroma. Despite its genetics, Somango’s effects are uplifting and cerebrally-focused. Creative minds will enjoy the clear-headed and functional euphoria brought about by Somango, allowing focus and productivity. Soma recommends cultivating Somango in indoor soil gardens with organic nutrients, and with a 9 to 10 week flowering time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.