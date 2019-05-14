About this product

Sour Diesel feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Sour Diesel has been derived from: Northern Lights x Super Skunk x 91 Chemdawg. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 68 to 73 days. Sour Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 to 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 300 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: diesel, earthy, herbal, lemon, pungent, sour and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Sour Diesel feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sour-diesel-feminized-seeds