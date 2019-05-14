 Loading…

Sativa

Sour Diesel feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Sour Diesel feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Sour Diesel has been derived from: Northern Lights x Super Skunk x 91 Chemdawg. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 68 to 73 days. Sour Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 to 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 300 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: diesel, earthy, herbal, lemon, pungent, sour and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Sour Diesel feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sour-diesel-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

1 customer review

Tue May 14 2019
g........t
did not recieve my seeds USDA captured and destroyed
