 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. White Russian feminized seeds
Hybrid

White Russian feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds White Russian feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds White Russian feminized seeds

$69.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

White Russian feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. White Russian has been derived from: White Widow x AK 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. White Russian feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 110 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, sweet, lemon, incense and the effects can best be described as: creative, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 37.92 USD (5 seeds). Buy the White Russian feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/white-russian-feminized-seeds

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

White Russian

White Russian
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

White Russian is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with AK-47. This strain produces euphoric and cerebral effects that will leave you feeling physically relaxed with a mentally stimulating head high. White Russian is extremely fragrant with fruity, sweet and skunky aromas. New cannabis consumers should take caution with this strain as its potency tends to be very high, around 20%. Medical marijuana patients say this strain is ideal for relieving symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.  

At one point in time, White Russian was considered to be the strongest weed strain in the world. According to growers, you can expect this strain to produce medium-sized fluffy buds that are frosted with trichomes. The original White Russian strain was bred by Serious Seeds and placed in the "Best Overall" category of the 1996 Cannabis Cup.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review