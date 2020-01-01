Built by a community of growers who believe in the difference of growing naturally, we produce products we love, in a place we love. Our journey to becoming Canada's first organic certified cannabis farmers started with the idea that our plants could and should be grown naturally. To be honest with you getting here wasn't easy, but we're proud to have made it through! The main lessons we learned along the way are that doing everything by hand, in small batches and using local suppliers is what makes all the difference. Here at Whistler Cannabis Co, we do things the hard way because we know it's the right way..