Strawberry Fig Balsamic

by White Rabbit OG

Strawberry Fig Balsamic soft chews bring a fusion of sophisticated flavours, making everyday a special occasion. Made using real strawberries, with the added flair of fig, balsamic and maple syrup. White Rabbit OG soft chews are pectin-based, vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten Free and made using only natural ingredients for an entirely plant-based experience. Available in both 4-pack and 10-pack options, each soft chew contains 10 mg of CBD per piece. Experience the power of EAT ME Technology, an all-natural emulsion that supports in fast-acting effects with no Cannabis aftertaste. All the taste of real fruit, without any sacrifice.

Follow White Rabbit OG on a journey filled with bold fruit flavours carefully curated to heighten and delight the senses. Explore our world of creative flavour pairings and experience cannabis differently. White Rabbit OG soft chews are not your average edibles. Made in small-batches using premium ingredients and whole fruit. With EAT ME Technology, spend less time waiting for results and more time savouring the fusion of fruit flavours in each bite. EAT ME Technology works in as quick as 15 minutes to give you the results you crave and the real fruit you love.

