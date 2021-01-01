We are a team of veteran cannabis enthusiasts and activists who recognized the absence of consistent high quality cannabis medicinal products. Our combined experience has taught us about the diverse range of cannabinoids and terpenes which interact dynamically within the cannabis plant to provide precise and thorough benefits. We aim to deliver that same multi-dimensional and intricate relationship through our unique products. Our extracts are created by top chemists and researchers whose devotion to clean medicine motivated them to develop the first and only full spectrum distillate on the market. Our philosophy is to stay as true to nature as possible and only use the best products and processes available to us. We are not simply a crude oil refinery like many companies; we always start with locally sourced fresh flowers, doing so allows us to control our quality on an unprecedented level in the cannabis distillate market. Our extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Fresh flower extractions means that the cannabinoids remain just as potent as they were on the day of harvest. The materials used to create our products never touch any hydrocarbons, pesticides, or other harsh contaminants commonly found in various steps of other productions. Extracting cannabinoids is a complex process, distillate companies recognize this and most choose to simply extract THC with CO2. Our chemists were not satisfied with such a simple isolation and elected to create their own organic red wine based ethanol to capture the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that this magical plant offers. We are the purest full spectrum distillate on the market and as such our products are as true to the plant as one can get. We work rigorously to ensure our products meet or exceed industry standards for safety, quality, and potency. Just like our strain specific extractions, each batch is independently tested by certified labs in order to ensure our products are free of any pesticides, microbials, solvents, or any other impurities.