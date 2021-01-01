Blue Dream Cannabis Terpenes 1mL
by WholestWrite a review
$60.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Terpenes are the organic compounds present in all plants that give them their unique smell and flavor profiles. Our terpenes are extracted from organically grown cannabis flowers right at harvest in strain specific batches to ensure they remain at their peak potency in our concentrates. We are not blending differed food grade terpenes and synthetically imitating flavor profiles like a of our competitors. We are allowing the natural terpene profiles to shine through and simply concentrating the essential aroma of cultivars that consumers know and love. Terpenes interact synergistically with each other as well as cannabinoids through the entourage effect to provide users with unique experiences. Terpenes can be added to your favorite extracts, tinctures, lotions, recipes, cocktails, the possibilities are endless! Our 1ml glass jars with convenient dropper lid contains around 15 drops. Blue Dream is an infamous sativa dominant hybrid strain that was born and bred in California by crossing Blueberry and Haze. It is consistently among the highest rated cannabis strains by cultivators and consumers alike. This is a great choice to bring along for a relaxing afternoon picnic. This strain provides euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting effects for consumers as they will enjoy sweet berry first impressions with floral cinnamon piney undertones.
About this brand
Wholest
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.