Houndstooth
by Tweed
A cross between Death Star and Bubba Kush, this potent cultivar is well-loved by Indica aficionados. D-Bubba's fragrant and resinous buds have pungent diesel notes which are balanced by a smooth, sweetly soothing earthy aroma thanks to dominant terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene. Cultivar Lineage: Death Star, Bubba Kush THC range: 21.6% CBD range: 0-1% Dominant terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-pinene, Linalool, Humulene
Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.