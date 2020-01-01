 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. D Bubba
Indica

D Bubba

by Wildlife Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Wildlife Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower D Bubba

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A cross between Death Star and Bubba Kush, this potent cultivar is well-loved by Indica aficionados. D-Bubba's fragrant and resinous buds have pungent diesel notes which are balanced by a smooth, sweetly soothing earthy aroma thanks to dominant terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene. Cultivar Lineage: Death Star, Bubba Kush THC range: 21.6% CBD range: 0-1% Dominant terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-pinene, Linalool, Humulene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Death Bubba

Death Bubba

Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

About this brand

Wildlife Cannabis Co. Logo
We are dedicated to pushing our own limits, and the boundaries of what others say we are capable of. Living life on our own terms, within the boundaries we choose. We are committed to fostering that exploratory spirit in all we do. We see a world where everyone is free to roam, free to express themselves in new ways, where life can be lived without limit or boundaries. Wildlife values freedom, not from consequences, but freedom to try, and freedom to fail. Freedom to explore and freedom to learn. Some take the road less travelled, some of us make our own roads; either way, we march to the beat of our own drums.