Sativa

Ultra Sour Pre-rolls

by Wildlife Cannabis Co.

About this product

Ultra Sour boasts ultra-high THC levels, upwards of 2%. This Sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross of MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, characterized by deep green buds and dark orange hairs. Bold aromas of pine and diesel burst through with a pleasing hint of tart citrus. Cultivar Lineage: MK Ultra, East Coast Sour Diesel THC range: 22.3-25.8% CBD range: 1-2% Dominant terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene

About this strain

Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.  

About this brand

We are dedicated to pushing our own limits, and the boundaries of what others say we are capable of. Living life on our own terms, within the boundaries we choose. We are committed to fostering that exploratory spirit in all we do. We see a world where everyone is free to roam, free to express themselves in new ways, where life can be lived without limit or boundaries. Wildlife values freedom, not from consequences, but freedom to try, and freedom to fail. Freedom to explore and freedom to learn. Some take the road less travelled, some of us make our own roads; either way, we march to the beat of our own drums.