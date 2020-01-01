 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wappa
Hybrid

Wappa

by Wildlife Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Wildlife Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Wappa
Wildlife Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Wappa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This high-THC Indica-dominant hybrid hits hard with a fruity punch. Lime green, sticky, dense buds are woven with bright orange hairs. Wappa has a noticeably sweet aroma attributed to its Skunk lineage, with hints of citrus and gas. The smooth flavour provides a bold yet pleasant smoke. Cultivar Lineage: Sweet Skunk THC range: 18.0-19.3% CBD range: 0-1% Dominant terpenes: Alpha-pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wappa

Wappa

Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.

About this brand

Wildlife Cannabis Co. Logo
We are dedicated to pushing our own limits, and the boundaries of what others say we are capable of. Living life on our own terms, within the boundaries we choose. We are committed to fostering that exploratory spirit in all we do. We see a world where everyone is free to roam, free to express themselves in new ways, where life can be lived without limit or boundaries. Wildlife values freedom, not from consequences, but freedom to try, and freedom to fail. Freedom to explore and freedom to learn. Some take the road less travelled, some of us make our own roads; either way, we march to the beat of our own drums.