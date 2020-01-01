Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
This high-THC Indica-dominant hybrid hits hard with a fruity punch. Lime green, sticky, dense buds are woven with bright orange hairs. Wappa has a noticeably sweet aroma attributed to its Skunk lineage, with hints of citrus and gas. The smooth flavour provides a bold yet pleasant smoke. Cultivar Lineage: Sweet Skunk THC range: 18.0% CBD range: 0-1% Dominant terpenes: Alpha-pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene
Be the first to review this product.
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.