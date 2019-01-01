 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by WINK

WINK Cannabis Flower No. 1 - 2 x 0.5g

About this product

No.01 is an indoor-grown sativa-landrace cross strain with medium THC potency and a terpene profile featuring myrcene, caryophyllene and humulene. Wink No.01 is an African landrace-dominated, pure sativa cross, that exhibits smells and tastes of strawberry and citrus notes, with woody and earthy undertones. Soil-grown from a single origin, its hand-trimmed whole buds are milled, packed and packaged in a freshness-sealed, reusable container. Boveda moisture pack included.

WINK is a different kind of company purpose-built for unique, one-of-a-kind experiences. Leveraging our influential network to advance the greater good of people and our planet, we donate 10% of our profits to progress our communities. We don’t buy-in – we’re already here. Our mandate is to be the catalyst for progressing culture in Fashion, Art and Music. It just so happens we also sell high-quality cannabis products. By partnering with Canada’s best licensed producers, we are able to source high-quality supply, manufacture premium products and share them with you, the community.