 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. WINK No. 1

WINK No. 1

by WINK

Write a review
WINK Cannabis Pre-rolls WINK No. 1

$26.75MSRP

About this product

WINK No. 01 - Our pure sativa flagship product is cultivated in Ontario. A cross of a renowned African landrace and a trifecta of Haze genetics, our pre-rolls are expertly grown in soil and produced from single origin, hand trimmed and dried whole bud flower. Our partner Northern Green then mills, packs and packages the pre-rolls in a freshness-sealed, reusable container. WINK No. 01 exhibits an aroma of strawberry and citrus with woody and earthy undertones, featuring terpenes of Mycerne (mango), Caryophyllene (black pepper), Humulene (ginger), Trans-Ocimene (lavender), Alpha-Pinene (pine). The 2 x 0.5g pre-rolls are packaged in a freshness-sealed, reusable container. Moisture pack included to ensure quality and freshness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

WINK Logo
WINK is a different kind of company purpose-built for unique, one-of-a-kind experiences. Leveraging our influential network to advance the greater good of people and our planet, we donate 10% of our profits to progress our communities. We don’t buy-in – we’re already here. Our mandate is to be the catalyst for progressing culture in Fashion, Art and Music. It just so happens we also sell high-quality cannabis products. By partnering with Canada’s best licensed producers, we are able to source high-quality supply, manufacture premium products and share them with you, the community.