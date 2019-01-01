About this product
WINK No. 01 - Our pure sativa flagship product is cultivated in Ontario. A cross of a renowned African landrace and a trifecta of Haze genetics, our pre-rolls are expertly grown in soil and produced from single origin, hand trimmed and dried whole bud flower. Our partner Northern Green then mills, packs and packages the pre-rolls in a freshness-sealed, reusable container. WINK No. 01 exhibits an aroma of strawberry and citrus with woody and earthy undertones, featuring terpenes of Mycerne (mango), Caryophyllene (black pepper), Humulene (ginger), Trans-Ocimene (lavender), Alpha-Pinene (pine). The 2 x 0.5g pre-rolls are packaged in a freshness-sealed, reusable container. Moisture pack included to ensure quality and freshness.
