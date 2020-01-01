About this product
WINK Strain Hunters® Super Lemon Haze™ is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by Arjan of the famous Green House Seeds and Strain Hunters®. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. A cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, this strain is a two-time winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. The flower emits a zesty citrus aroma with a sweet taste. WINK Strain Hunters® Super Lemon Haze™ is available in 3.5g dried flower.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.