  5. WINK Super Lemon Haze (Strain Hunters®)

WINK Super Lemon Haze (Strain Hunters®)

by WINK

About this product

WINK Strain Hunters® Super Lemon Haze™ is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by Arjan of the famous Green House Seeds and Strain Hunters®. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. A cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, this strain is a two-time winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. The flower emits a zesty citrus aroma with a sweet taste. WINK Strain Hunters® Super Lemon Haze™ is available in 3.5g dried flower.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

WINK is a different kind of company purpose-built for unique, one-of-a-kind experiences. Leveraging our influential network to advance the greater good of people and our planet, we donate 10% of our profits to progress our communities. We don’t buy-in – we’re already here. Our mandate is to be the catalyst for progressing culture in Fashion, Art and Music. It just so happens we also sell high-quality cannabis products. By partnering with Canada’s best licensed producers, we are able to source high-quality supply, manufacture premium products and share them with you, the community.