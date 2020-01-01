About this product

Not just for special occasions. WINK WEDDING CAKE is a high THC, Indica-dominant flower. A cross between the popular GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain and Cherry Pie, you’ll be hit with a tangy, sour, and earthy taste with a mouthful of cake-like creaminess. WEDDING CAKE is indoor grown, hang-dried, and hand-manicured to perfection. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, and Pinene. WINK WEDDING CAKE is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.