Hybrid

WINK Wedding Cake

by WINK

About this product

Not just for special occasions. WINK WEDDING CAKE is a high THC, Indica-dominant flower. A cross between the popular GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain and Cherry Pie, you’ll be hit with a tangy, sour, and earthy taste with a mouthful of cake-like creaminess. WEDDING CAKE is indoor grown, hang-dried, and hand-manicured to perfection. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, and Pinene. WINK WEDDING CAKE is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of profits from WINK go to organizations that support homelessness & social services.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

WINK Logo
WINK is more than just a cannabis brand. We are a culturally-connected cannabis company committed to finding premium cannabis products/accessories so that you can focus on the experience, whatever that may be. We’re also making a difference - WINK donates 10% of all profits back into the community.