Introducing the Wulf Uni by Wulf Mods powered by Yocan. This one of a kind, contemporary portable mod is sure to elevate your oil cartridge experience, delivering smooth and refreshing draws. The Wulf Uni features a battery light indicator, power button, micro USB port, level window and powerful 650mAh box mod. First of its kind, this uniquely crafted mod is compatible with any 510 threaded cartridges. Never fret if your atomizer is too tall or short, with this revolutionary design, the Wulf UNI allows the user to adjust the height to match your oil cartridge.