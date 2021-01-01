 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Wulf Micro

Wulf Micro

by Wulf Mods

Write a review
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro
Wulf Mods Vaping Vape Pens Wulf Micro

$24.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Wulf Micro is perfectly petite and deliberately designed to provide users with an incomparable vape. The contents of the kit include everything needed to give users a seamless session with their favorite essential oils. As a travel friendly device, it stands at two inches tall and one inch wide. To allow genuinely customized experiences, the voltage can be altered between 3.4V, 3.7V, and 4V. The functionality is intended to be user-friendly and as such provides a single button system. the micro comes in your choice of red, black, white and grey.

About this brand

Wulf Mods Logo
Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review