About this product

The Wulf Vape Classic Vaporizer by Wulf Mods is a portable aromatherapy unit that's optimal for fans of single handed use. It's appropriate for dry herb vaporization needs. Significant features of this user-friendly vaporizer include its three temperature settings, Lithium-ion rechargeable battery, automatic shutoff and direct inhalation approach. The automatic shutoff feature turns this device off after a period of 5 minutes of nonstop heat. This vaporizer heats up in just 90 fast seconds.