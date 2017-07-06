 Loading…

Wulf Vape Digital Vaporizer

by Wulf Mods

About this product

The Wulf Vape Digital Vaporizer by Wulf Mods is a compact, portable unit that makes vaping herbs simple and pleasurable by including several innovative and intuitive features such as a quick heat-up time and an ergonomic design and a variance in temperature from 200F to 428F.

About this brand

Wulf Mods is a leading company in the vaporizer industry with products for every aspect of vaping. From our concentrate domes were for your essential oils and concentrates, to our Wulf Vape lines designed weed enthusiasts, to our new Wulf Mod Rig for dabbing thats compatible with any regulated box mod.

Thu Jul 06 2017
j........4
I purchased the wulfvape digital and it only lasted a week, the screen would just flash 4 times and shut down any help out there
Thu Mar 23 2017
h........z
I own this vape pen and like it quite a bit. I had an issue with a battery and it was replaced with out any issues by the manufacturer. It's great for flower, battery life seems short but that could be me. #420sweepstakes
