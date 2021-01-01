 Loading…

Direct Inhale Battery 2-Pack

by W Vapes

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Take a deep breath and relax in style with W Vapes’ Direct Inhale Battery 2-Pack. Each kit comes complete with a USB charger and two of our slim 280mAh direct inhale batteries, available in four colors (Silver, Red, Purple, and Green), so you can always keep one fully charged and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Both batteries are offered for the same price most brands charge for a single battery and charger. Discover why Hempcon named W Vapes their “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016, and why all of our products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee!

About this brand

W Vapes Logo
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.

