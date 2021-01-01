 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. On-the-Go Weed Case w/ Grinder & Rolling Tray - Love
Hybrid

On-the-Go Weed Case w/ Grinder & Rolling Tray - Love

by Xesso.net

$8.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Xesso.net is the portable weed accessory you must have in your wallet! This 3-in-1 product includes: - Weed Case - Folding Rolling Tray - Grinder Pros: - Fits in ANY wallet, purse or pocket to take with you anywhere you go - Smell proof - Magnetic sealing - your weed is safe inside - Rolling tray has fold lines to help you prepare the weed for rolling - Contains up to 5 grams of weed - Wonderfully designed Con: - It comes empty. Sorry about that... Just put some nugs, paper and filter tip in the Xessonet and you're ready to roll! ;)

About this brand

Xesso.net is a 3-in-1 on-the-go accessory for your weed - case, grinder & rolling tray. It fits in ANY wallet (with weed inside!), it's smell and spill proof, and it can carry up to 5 grams of ground weed. Just take it with you in your wallet, purse or pocket, and you're ready to roll!

About this strain

True Love

Jinxproof Genetics’ True Love crosses Juicy Fruit and Norton. The flavor is fruity with pineapple and coconut notes that are followed by a diesel undertone. Buds are light green in color and accompanied by a thick layer of resin that makes for great concentrates.

