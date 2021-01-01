About this product

Lead the way to success in your dispensary using Ximble for your scheduling and time tracking needs. Dynamic schedules that respond to your dispensaries requirements can be created, published and shared in just a few clicks. Within these clicks employee availability is clearly visible for easy management and the total hours and staffing costs are displayed in real time for better budget control. Streamlining and accelerating the scheduling process grants more time managing your business’s growth and services and less time spent on administrative tasks. Once published, the schedule will be visible from anywhere, anytime - via web browser or the Ximble mobile app. To help relieve management’s responsibilities, shift swaps, drops and pick-ups can be self-arranged and requested by employees directly through Ximble. All management needs to do is review and approve, or decline, at the tap of a button. Any necessary changes to the schedule are automatically implemented. Any publications or alterations of schedules will automatically send an SMS, email or push notification to your staff ensuring your dispensary team is always informed and up to date. The benefits of Ximble’s intuitive, cloud based system doesn’t end there. The powerful and versatile time tracking feature delivers a precise record of employees’ worked hours. With a vast array of clocking methods, including facial recognition, photoClocking, tablet, mobile app, QR/PIN codes and web browser, there is an ideal solution for any workplace. Through Ximble’s time tracking, keeping an accurate log of worked hours and calculating employee wages becomes child’s play. Simultaneously increase employee accountability and slash tardiness and absenteeism by up to 70% by utilizing time tracking. You also have the ability to set up geo fences, a fully customizable feature that prevents off-site clocking in and out. Using the data gathered, Ximble will produce payroll reports in seconds that are clear and accurate, leading to precise payments to your dispensary staff. Through automation, payroll processes can be made quick, simple and effective rather than an obstructive and time consuming task. Enjoy the simplicity and convenience of running your dispensary using Ximble and watch your budding business grow!