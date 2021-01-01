 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Drops Blend 16ml

Drops Blend 16ml

by XMG

XMG Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Drops Blend 16ml

About this product

XMG Drops. THC-dominant water-soluble drops. 2 drops = ~1 mg THC XMG Drops are THC-dominant, water-soluble drops. 2 drops = ~1 mg THC, giving you the ability to control the experience you're looking for. Drops for when you want X.

About this brand

A range of high intensity flavoured potions that get you where you want to go. Find Your X.

