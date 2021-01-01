Evolve-D Kit Black Dry Herb Pen
by Yocan®
$45.00MSRP
The Yocan Evolve D Kit includes a cleaning brush that you can use to remove any clogs or obstructions on the mouthpiece. Yocan Evolve-D vaporizer pen 2020 version features pancake dual coil, enjoy rich vapor. The Yocan Evolve D is a compact dry herb combustion vaporizer. The Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen from Yocan features dual pancake coils for maximum vaping. Features: Dual Pancake Coil Technology Dual Purpose Cap Spacious Dry Herb Chamber 650mAh Battery Learn more detail about Yocan Evolve-D evolve on Yocantech.com
Yocan®
