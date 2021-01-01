Yocan Magneto Vape Battery 2020 version - Black
$85.00MSRP
About this product
Yocan Magneto Vape Battery 2020 version - Black is powered by a rechargeable 1100mAh battery, allows users to experience a full vaping of flavors and effects throughout the day. It has earned high praise for its affordability, portability, and innovation in vaporization. Experience vaporization like never before with the Yocan Magneto. The Yocan Magneto crowning achievement lies in the core of its ceramic atomizer. Sleek, inventive and one-of-a-kind, the Yocan Magneto product line delivers a balanced vapor experience. Features: 510 thread compatibility Built-in 1100mAh Feature ceramic coil Magnetic coil cap Compact, sleek Learn more Yocan Magneto Vape Battery 2020 version - Black, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
