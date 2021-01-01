Regen Advanced Concentrate Vaporizer Pen
by Yocan®Write a review
$42.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Yocan Regen Advanced Concentrate Vaporizer - Yocan® Tech The Yocan Regen is a highly advanced concentrate vaporizer, meets all your concentrate needs. Regen Wholesale: info@yocantech.com. The Yocan Regen is a compact and discreet vaporizer pen, Sleek in design. It meets all your concentrate needs. Get your true pocket-friendly Yocan Regen vaporizer pen now! Features: 1. Three Voltage Options(3.0V, 3.5v and 4.2V) 2. Two coil options: QTC ( Quartz Tri Coil) & QDC ( Quartz Dual Coil) 3. 1100mAh Battery Capacity & USB Charging 4. 15 seconds cut-off 5. Built With hanging ring 6. Built-in 2 ML Silicone Jar 7. Six stylish colors 8. Compact and Portable 9. Magnetic Connection
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.