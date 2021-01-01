About this product

Today we are going to introducing a vaporizer device from Yocan. A brand new member of Yocan UNI series product line, the Yocan UNI S. Yocan UNI S offering On-demand Vaping Results You Can Imagine Metallic Body One of the UNI S vape mod’s new features is the metallic body that not only gives the Yocan UNI S Box Mod Vaporizer premium feel but also premium durability. Yocan UNI S Box Mod offering users the highest level of customization and control. The most superior way of vaping, indulge in the impressive and improved Yocan UNI S! Preset Three Voltage settings Utilizing 3 preset voltage settings it delivers customizable working to provide savors how you want it, your way. The Yocan UNI S Box Mod is the most efficient as well as seamless way to experience those delicious goodies. A new breakthrough piece, the Yocan UNI S is an innovative device made specifically made for vape cart. Unleashing pure potency, power and effects it offers unbelievable sessions and matching top performance. Type-c USB charge port Along with the voltage control settings, the Yocan UNI S offering the quickest, on-demand results you can imagine. Using type-c USB connection, the battery charges in 1 hours or less so you can get to your sessions much faster. Main Features: Strong Zinc Alloy Body ( Metallic Body) Preset 3 voltage level Pro Results, Easy Process Unlock the Power of Your vape cart Smaller Version of Yocan UNI Vaporizer for 510-thread Cartridges Fast Type-C Charging Hanging Hole LED Indicator Adjustable Elevator System (Height and Width) Built-in Height Slider Learn more Yocan UNI S vape mod information, please visit Yocan.com