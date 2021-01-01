About this product

Battery The Yocan Kodo pod mod features 400mAh battery capacity. The Kodo mod vape takes 30-40 minutes to fully charge the device. Functional Adjustable Voltage Option The Yocan Kodo pod mod has preset 3 different voltage levels, the 3 LED lights to indicate the voltage level. The Yocan Kodo voltage settings are 2.5V, 3.0V, and 3.5V. To increase or decrease the level by clicking the power button 3 times. When you set higher voltage, you will get stronger hits, and the Kodo battery runs faster than low voltage. If you want to get smoother vape and long lifespan, the 2.5V voltage level is recommended for most newbies. Main Feature: Three voltage options On/Off: 5 Clicks Within 2 seconds Change Voltage: 3 Quick Clicks Preheat On/Off: 2 Quick Clicks 400mAh battery Portable and compact design: convenient to carry The 10-second automatic shutdown function helps save power Can be fully charged in 30-40 minutes