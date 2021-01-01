 Loading…

Yocan Apex Apple Green Version concentrate vaporizer pen

by Yocan®

Yocan Apex Apple Green Version concentrate vaporizer pen

About this product

The Yocan Apex Apple Green Version concentrate vaporizer pen is the latest discreet sleek pen from Yocan. Yocan Apex features a 650mAh battery, a preset temperature setting, a single power button vape device. Yocan Apex is perfect partner for on the go. It is outfitted with QDC technology. As same as the Armor Quartz Dual Coil and Armor Coil Cap. Main Features: Dimensions: 112mm Long, 14mm Wide Heat Wave Function Single Power Button Big performance Small package Inspired design hassle-free e-cig with smooth delivery lightweight and sleek device Micro USB Port Integrated 650mAh Rechargeable Battery Voltage Output Range: 3.4-4.2V 3 Voltage Settings – 3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V Preheating Functionality Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction Intuitive Button Operation Threaded Atomizer Connection Quartz Dual Coil – Quartz Heating Elements Compatible With Yocan Armor Coils and Armor Coil Caps Learn more Yocan Apex concentrate vape pen features, please go to Yocan official site yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

