Yocan Apex Azure Green Version concentrate vaporizer pen
by Yocan®Write a review
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Apex is a portable vape pen designed and manufactured by China-based Yocan Tech. Yocan Apex has a QDC atomizer, as same as the Armor vape pen. The mouthpiece is 510 threaded connected with the base part. Yocan Apex features a 650mAh rechargeable built-in battery, charge via micro USB port. Main Features: Heating in waves QDC coil technology 510 Threaded connection 650mAh battery capacity About Yocan Yocan is a well-know vape brand since 2013, providing vape pens, box mod, enail and other vape devices. The flagship product is the Yocan Evolve Plus XL, an innovative device that kicked off the trend of portable or handheld vape pens. Hailed as the future of wax vaping was a very successful launch for the Yocan vape brand. More information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.