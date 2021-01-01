About this product

Looking for an on-the go vaporizer battery? The Armor 510 Battery is your answer, this is latest vaporizer solution from Yocan Tech. It's powered by a rechargeable battery, allow you vaping anywhere, anytime. The fully charge time just need to approximately 30 min. It's also capable of pre-heat function. Yocan® Armor Battery meet all you on-the-go vaping needs. It is a universal battery for any 510 cartridges. To accompany the preset temperature profiles, we’ve outfitted the Yocan Armor Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate with a 10-second pre-heat feature that allows the coils to heat up with a continuous 10-second streak. This is perfect for when you want to dab extracts with big and dense clouds that will fill up your lungs for that satisfying experience. It’s also useful for when you want to pre-heat and prime your coils so you can enjoy a well-defined vapor in terms of flavor and potency on your first draw. This 10-second pre-heat functionality can also serve you in other ways like when cleaning and maintaining your coils. If you’ve found that your coils have had resinous buildups, just run the Yocan Armor Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate using the 10-second pre-heat settings and watch the hardened extracts evaporate leaving you with clean coils. Main Feature: 10-Second Pre-Heat Function Preset Temperature Profiles Fast USB Charging Compact and mighty On-the-go vape pen Fit all your 510 thread cartridges Learn more Yocan Armor 510 Battery on YocanTech.com