Yocan Armor red version
$29.99MSRP
About this product
Yocan Armor red version is sleeker and smaller than the Evolve, sports a USB charging port. It's comes with a built-in 380 mAh battery, very stylish on-the-go vape pen. Yocan Armor is the Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate option. That’s why we’ve equipped it with fast-charging capabilities as well as a decent battery to match. Its 380mAh battery capacity ensures that you can have significant vaping sessions win between charges so you don’t always have to worry about reaching for a power outlet whenever you’re running out power. Yocan Armor features: 380mAh Battery Capacity QDC Technology 10-Second Pre-Heat Function Preset Temperature Profiles Fast USB Charging Package Content: 1x Armor Pen 1x Extra QDC coil 1x Pick Tool 1x USB Cable 1x Instructions Manual Learn more Yocan Armor red version on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
