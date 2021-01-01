Yocan Armor Rose Gold Version
by Yocan®Write a review
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Yocan Armor Rose Gold Version is powerful yet discreet, smart yet easy-to-use. The Armor uses three presetting voltage levels, the LED indicators will display 1 light for 3.0V, 2 lights for 3.5V, and all 3 lights for 4.0V when you're ready for some serious cloud action. This concentrate vaporizer with high quality performance at an affordable price. Main Features: Six stylish colors Compact And Portable All in One System Presetting voltage levels: Low: 3.0V / one light on Medium: 3.5V / two lights on High: 4.0V / three light on Sleek and Smooth Design Learn more Yocan Armor Rose Gold version information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.