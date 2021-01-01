Yocan Armor Vaporizer Pen Black Version
by Yocan®Write a review
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Yocan Armor is a very stylish and sleek, straightforward concentrate Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen. The Yocan Armor is a portable wax pen vaporizer that ensures you have a sleek and stylish dab pen that's discreet and durable. Yocan Armor features: 380mAh Battery Capacity QDC Technology 10-Second Pre-Heat Function Preset Temperature Profiles Fast USB Charging Inclusive Dab Tool Functional Coil Cap Featured 3 Voltage Levels Fully Charged In 30 Min Micro USB Charging Six stylish colors Compact And Portable Package Content: 1x Armor Pen 1x Extra QDC coil 1x Pick Tool 1x USB Cable 1x Instructions Manual Learn more Yocan Armor on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.