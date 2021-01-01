Yocan Armor Vaporizer pen gold version
About this product
The Armor Vaporizer pen gold version is a sleek new compact concentrate vaporizer from Yocan, coming loaded with a built in 380mAh battery, variable voltage settings, preheat function. Because of its size and portability, it's perfect for vapers who are always on the go. Feature: Subtle and Compact Travel-friendly Equipped with the Quartz Dual Coil 10-seconds Preheat Capability Preset Temperature Options 3-voltage Options 380 mAh Battery 30-minute Charging Available in Different Colors Learn more Yocan Armor information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
