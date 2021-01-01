 Loading…

Yocan Armor Vaporizer pen gold version

by Yocan®

$29.99MSRP

About this product

The Armor Vaporizer pen gold version is a sleek new compact concentrate vaporizer from Yocan, coming loaded with a built in 380mAh battery, variable voltage settings, preheat function. Because of its size and portability, it's perfect for vapers who are always on the go. Feature: Subtle and Compact Travel-friendly Equipped with the Quartz Dual Coil 10-seconds Preheat Capability Preset Temperature Options 3-voltage Options 380 mAh Battery 30-minute Charging Available in Different Colors Learn more Yocan Armor information on YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

