Yocan B-smart Twist VV Slim Vape Pen Battery

by Yocan®

The Yocan B-Smart Battery featured Customize Voltage Option(2.0V to 4.2V), allows you to find your sweet spot with precision. And it comes in various subtle and lively colors like black, silver, blue, red, and gold. Features: Fit all 510 threaded cartridges Customize Voltage Option(2.0V to 4.2V) Compact And Portable 320mAh Battery Capacity Preheat Mode: Click the power button 2 times 1-Ohm Resistance 10-Second Pre-Heat Function The B-SMART is a universal 510 thread vape battery that is simple yet super-effective in powering a 510 atomizer. It is one of the smallest and slickest portable batteries out now. Specially For 510 Threading Atomizers The B-SMART 510 vape pen battery is compatible with most atomizers (Resistance>1Ω), like herbal, concentrate attachments, and oil atomizers. One battery meets all your vaping needs. 10 SEC PREHEAT FUNCTION It equipped with a 10 second preheat function which is best for preparing your materials before vaping. Rapidly click the power button two times will put the device in preheat mode and lasts for 10 seconds. Simple press the power button 1 time to end preheat. VOLTAGE RANGE: 2.0V-4.0V The B-SMART has a dial located at the base of the battery, lets you customize your vaping experience from 2.0V to 4.0V in increments of 0.1V. Simply turn the dial to your desired voltage. COMPACT AND PORTABLE The B-SMART is a compact and discreet battery especially considering how many extra features that they were able to pack into it. It’s sleek, small, and it’s easy to use. More detail: YocanTech.com

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

