Yocan Enail

by Yocan®

Yocan® Dabbing Nails & Attachments Yocan Enail

About this product

The Yocan Torch Portable eNail Vaporizer is a revolutionary marvel especially for wax concentrate consumers. The Yocan Torch is a dome-less portable eNail that takes all the danger out of dabbing. It provides a convenient and portable way to dab on the go. visit uooce.org to lean more dab pen device. Features: On-the-go vaporizer Portable device concentrates vape enail Learn more on Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

