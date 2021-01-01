Yocan Evolve Black 2020 version
About this product
Yocan Evolve Black 2020 version is discrete yet powerful, versatile yet easy to use. It's a stylish and ultra-portable vaporizer. Yocan Evolve portable vaporizer has a sleek design and great performance. Its an upgrade over the previous with a more colorful battery, comes with 6 new colors. Quartz dual coil vaporizer pen with built-in silicon jar and micro USB port. This device contains every features for which current people are looking for. Evolve Features: Fast USB charging. Easy to use: QDC coil Dual Quartz Atomizer Compact Design Functional Coil Cap Leak-Proof Chamber Learn more Yocan Evolve on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
