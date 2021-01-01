 Loading…

Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 Version - Black

by Yocan®

About this product

Evolve Plus 2020 Version is a very masterpiece portable vape pen. Another stunning product from Yocan has been released in the vaping market. The sleek design of Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 Version - Black vape pen is best suit for you. Any vapor smoker who wants to take their vaping experience into a next level will choose this 2020 version Evolve Plus device. It is made from the finest material. The durability of Yocan Evolve Plus vape pen is very unique compared to any other brand of vape pen. https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-evolve-plus-2020-version-azure-apple-take-you-into-next-level-vaping-experience/ Features: Sleek & Discreet Ceramic coil & QDC coil The cleanest and smoothest vaping experience Thread: Standard 510 thread Rechargeable Battery: Built-in 1100mah Charging: Micro USB Port If you want to learn more Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 Version - Black information, please visit YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

