About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 version battery has a bigger battery capacity, built-in a 1400mAh battery, via micro USB port. Even you are a heavy vaper, this device can be last a fully day. If you are newbie, sometimes the Yocan Evolve Plus XL can last few weeks. Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Black Version is a True Pocket Friendly Vape Pen battery. The XL 2020 version is slightly bigger and more powerful than previous version Yocan Evolve Plus vape pen. This vape pen device measures 115mm in height and 22 mm in diameter. It’s easy to carry, compact, and fits the palm of your hand perfectly. It’s a wonderful vape pen if you want to vaping concentrate on the go. Main Features: USB Charging Lightweight Easy to use magnetic connection The battery life is good Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery features, please go to Yocan official site Yocan.com