Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Champagne Gold Version
$32.00MSRP
About this product
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Champagne Gold Version is a cutting-edge vape battery from Yocan Tech, it’s not just an upgraded version of the original Yocan Evolve Plus but a brand new product. It comes with sleek design and big performance. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL compatible with 510 threaded vape atomizer, single button activation, and LED status indicator. Main Features: QUAD coil technology 1400mAh Battery capacity Single power button activation 2020 version has 6 new colors Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL features, please visit Yocan official site https://www.yocanonline.com/product/yocan-evolve-plus-xl-battery/
About this brand
Yocan®
