Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Light Blue Version

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Light Blue Version

About this product

Today we are going to introduce a new version of Yocan vape battery, which is made of Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 version breaks the definition of traditional vape pen devices. It is an epoch-making QUAD coil to produce mass vapor. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery is the perfectest vape pen for vaping starters, pure flavor chaser, include cloud chasers. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is definitely one of the most popular vape pen on the market. This Yocan vape battery steps it's game up further from the previous version Yocan Evolve Plus. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Zinc-Alloy Chassis Vape Pen Main Features: QUAD coil Zinc-Alloy Chassis 1400mAh battery Awesome performance Storage Jar Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery features, please visit our official site Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan Tech Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.