Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version
About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version kit is comprised of the pen, atomizer and mouthpiece. The Evolve Plus XL 2020 version comes in 6 new stylish colors. The coil and atomizer are also sold separately, and you also can buy an evolve plus XL battery if you have the atomizer. The Evolve Plus XL is the well-know vaporizer from Yocan, a button operated vape pen. It's a top-of-the-line vaporizer pen on 2020 vape market. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is built-in 1400 mAh rechargeable battery. Main Features: Next-Generation Vaporizer Ultra-Compact Design Medical Grade Material Construction QUAD Quartz Coil Atomizer Powerful 1400 mAh Battery Removable Magnetic Mouthpiece Micro-USB Pass Through Charging Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
