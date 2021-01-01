 Loading…

Yocan Falcon Incredible 6 in 1 Vaporizer Pen

About this product

The Falcon is the latest multi-functional vaporizer from Yocan. Design your own vaping experience at your will. The Yocan Falcon is an incredible 6 in 1 vaporizer. Let's start to design your own smart e-rig Today! The Yocan Falcon Incredible 6 in 1 Vaporizer Pen Main features Size: 55x198mm 6 in 1 vaporizer Battery Capacity: 1000mAh QTC Coil (Quartz Tri Coil) Pancake Coil XTAL tip 10 Sec Preheat Function (1.8V) Featured 3 Voltage Levels: (3.2V, 3.7V, 4.2V) Type-C Charging Package Content 1x Falcon Pen (1000mAh, with XTAL Tip) 1x QTC coil 1x Pancake coil 1x Glass Attachment 1x Mouthpiece 1x Cleaning brush 1x Pick Tool 1x Type-C Charger 1x User Manual Learn more Yocan Falcon vaporizer pen information, please visit yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

