 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Yocan HIT Black Version

Yocan HIT Black Version

by Yocan®

Write a review
Yocan® Vaping Vape Pens Yocan HIT Black Version

$54.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The HIT ultra high-end portable vaporizer pen is another vape pen-like design vaporizer device from Yocan Tech. Yocan HIT is very compact, and you can carry it on-the-go. It is very differ from the most of standard box mod. The Yocan HIT Dry Herb Vaporizer have a clear OLED screen. Most of the necessary information display on this screen, for example, the temperature, vape session and the battery status. Main Feature: Magnetic Mouthpiece Temperature Range: 200℉ – 480℉ Battery Capacity: 1400mAh OLED Screen: Timer / Setting Temp / Power / Current Temp Heating Chamber: Ceramic with the Embedded Heating Element Learn more Yocan HIT on YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review