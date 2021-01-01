Yocan HIT Black Version
$54.99MSRP
About this product
The HIT ultra high-end portable vaporizer pen is another vape pen-like design vaporizer device from Yocan Tech. Yocan HIT is very compact, and you can carry it on-the-go. It is very differ from the most of standard box mod. The Yocan HIT Dry Herb Vaporizer have a clear OLED screen. Most of the necessary information display on this screen, for example, the temperature, vape session and the battery status. Main Feature: Magnetic Mouthpiece Temperature Range: 200℉ – 480℉ Battery Capacity: 1400mAh OLED Screen: Timer / Setting Temp / Power / Current Temp Heating Chamber: Ceramic with the Embedded Heating Element Learn more Yocan HIT on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
