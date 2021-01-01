Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version
About this product
The Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version is a latest premium vape pen from Yocan Tech. The heating element is formed with QDC technology, as same as Yocan Evolve Plus coil. It help preserve tasty flavor in every draw, no matter you are a newbie or advance vaper. The Yocan Lit featured a 400mAh rechargeable battery, charge via micro USB port. This powerful, long lasting battery allow your all day vaping anywhere and anytime. The lighter shape make this device very special, and small size maker sure you get a good hit every time you use it. The Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version Preserve Tasty Flavor In Every Draw. Main Features: On the go Twist Vape Pen Preheat function 1.8V Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V Micro USB Charging Battery Status Indicator Light QDC Technology Include Extra Magnetic Adapter 400mAh built-in battery Learn more Yocan LIT vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
