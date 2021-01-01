 Loading…

Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Silver Version

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Vape Pens Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Silver Version

About this product

Yocan alway bings best vape pen to the vape market. Yocan LIT is design for concentrate, and also can be compatible with most 510 thread cartridges. The Yocan LIT vapor quality is relatively smooth and satisfying, and can actually be changed by selecting a different voltage level. The biggest advantage of Yocan LIT twist vape is its ability to customize your sessions. You can change the three preset voltage levels by triple clicking the fire button. Main Features: Dimension: 19x97x27mm On the go Twist Vape Pen Preheat function 1.8V Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V Micro USB Charging Battery Status Indicator Light QDC Technology Include Extra Magnetic Adapter 400mAh built-in battery Multiple colors available Single Button Operation Learn more Yocan LIT features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

