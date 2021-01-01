Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Silver Version
About this product
Yocan alway bings best vape pen to the vape market. Yocan LIT is design for concentrate, and also can be compatible with most 510 thread cartridges. The Yocan LIT vapor quality is relatively smooth and satisfying, and can actually be changed by selecting a different voltage level. The biggest advantage of Yocan LIT twist vape is its ability to customize your sessions. You can change the three preset voltage levels by triple clicking the fire button. Main Features: Dimension: 19x97x27mm On the go Twist Vape Pen Preheat function 1.8V Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V Micro USB Charging Battery Status Indicator Light QDC Technology Include Extra Magnetic Adapter 400mAh built-in battery Multiple colors available Single Button Operation Learn more Yocan LIT features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
